European Parliament votes in favour of Brexit trade agreement

EU lawmaker, Guy Verhofstadt, tweets on the matter

The @Europarl_EN approves the EU - UK trade & cooperation agreement ! The first trade deal in history to put up barriers & remove freedoms? A failure for both sides, but better than nothing. I still believe one day an ambitious young politician will want UK to lead in EU again !

Well, that just about settles it although this was very much a formality more than anything else. Carry on as you will.



