During European time, of course, but something to keep an eye open for.

With the agreement being finalised just prior to Christmas the European Parliament has indicated its will not have time to hold an emergency voting session before December 31. Instead, they plan to apply the EU-UK agreement provisionally. That's what today's meeting is about.





Background:

Brexit deal done, UK parliament to vote Dec 30 In addition to the UK parliament voting every one of the EU member states has to sign off on the agreement. Once done the deal goes to the European Parliament for members to vote on ratification of the deal. In addition to the UK parliament voting every one of the EU member states has to sign off on the agreement. Once done the deal goes to the European Parliament for members to vote on ratification of the deal.