European pre-market: Aussie leads to kick start the week

The aussie is sitting higher as exporter bids help move the currency off decade low against the dollar

AUD/USD has bounced back towards 0.6700 from decade low levels reached last Friday amid the more tepid risk mood surrounding the coronavirus outbreak situation.





There is talk of exporter bids helping but we're also seeing the likes of the yuan fare better today as China continues to keep up stimulus measures to bolster its economy.





As we look towards European trading, the overall risk mood is more measured with little change among other major currencies with US futures keeping near flat levels, similar to Treasuries as well currently.





Cable is back up to 1.2900 in light trading as the focus stays on the 100-day moving average to start the week. Meanwhile, EUR/USD is caught in the middle of a further extension to 1.0900 or a possible recovery back towards 1.1000.





It is still all about the market trying to grapple with the coronavirus outbreak, with traders and investors having to weigh up the implications and impact that the virus is having on global supply chains as well as the regional and global economy altogether.



