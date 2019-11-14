European pre-market: Aussie weaker on softer jobs data

The aussie leads losses as we begin the European morning

The aussie has been marked lower since Asia Pacific trading after the jobs report release helped to heighten concerns about another possible RBA rate cut in December.





Softer data from China also didn't help as it also hinted at more caution surrounding the global economy, putting a further drag on the currency and the kiwi dollar. As such, AUD/USD now sits near 0.6800 with NZD/USD being dragged lower just under 0.6400.





Markets remain slightly more cautious for the most part as we begin the session with the yen seen holding firmer, as US-China trade talks continue to stall for the time being.





The dollar is holding steady for the most part with EUR/USD continuing to stay near the 1.10 handle ahead of German GDP data at the top of the hour.





Looking ahead, the risk mood will once again be a key factor to watch in trading today as markets continue to tread with caution awaiting for more developments in the US-China trade rhetoric since the start of the week.



