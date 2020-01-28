European pre-market: Calmer heads for now amid virus concerns still

Author: Justin Low

Markets are keeping a calmer mood so far today

The risk aversion seen in trading yesterday is starting to abate a little, as traders and investors start the day with a sense of calm and are taking in coronavirus headlines in stride.

US futures are up by 0.6% while Treasuries are keeping more steady near flat levels, allowing yen pairs to creep a little higher with USD/JPY just above 109.00 currently.

The rest of the major currencies space is little changed, with the pound a tad weaker but nothing too notable. Meanwhile, the aussie and kiwi are also staying more calm as the offshore yuan keeps a little firmer in trading today.

It's still all about the risk mood at the moment and that focus should continue into North American trading today. It is going to be a question of whether or not coronavirus fears will trump greed - or hopes of greed at least - with Apple earnings also set to come.

