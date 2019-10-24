European pre-market: Calmer tones prevail with key risk events still to come

Markets keep the calm for the time being

Major currencies are little changed with bonds and equity futures also showing little poise to break stride, trading near flat levels on the day at the moment.





It is all about the anticipation now with European traders eyeing the ECB meeting later - which should be a non-event - as well as the response to the Brexit extension request.





Meanwhile, risk trades are also caught in a bit of limbo as traders and investors will be eyeing US vice president Mike Pence's speech on China later in the day.





As such, there isn't much movement among major currencies with movement in AUD/USD and NZD/USD also seen within 17 pips and 23 pips ranges respectively.





Other dollar pairs are showing even more subdued tones with USD/JPY seen in a 11 pips range and EUR/USD in a 13 pips range to start the day.





Looking ahead, expect the tepid tones to continue with the key risk event during the European morning being the euro area PMI releases.





If that doesn't offer much, then we could be in for a slower day as markets continue to take a breather before we get to the key risk events above.



