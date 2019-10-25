European pre-market: Currencies hold steady to start the day

Not much action in markets in general so far on the day

Major currencies are still sitting in narrow ranges with little movement across the board as we begin the session. EUR/USD sits in a 7 pips range today and that tells you how lackadaisical markets are behaving at the moment.





Changes among dollar pairs are <0.1% and even NZD/USD is sitting in a 19 pips range only as we enter the European morning.





Equity futures and bonds are also sitting steady without any real conviction and that is making for a bit of a snooze fest overall.





Looking ahead, there isn't much to really shake things up in terms of economic releases so look towards headlines - Brexit and trade - to provide any real shifts in the trading sentiment today. Otherwise, we may be in for more of a choppy/sluggish day to end the week.



