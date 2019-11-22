European pre-market: Currencies little changed as markets keep steady

Narrow ranges observed among major currency pairs to start the day

The push and pull in the trade rhetoric is taking a bit of a breather at the moment as markets keep steady and calm ahead of the weekend.





Dollar pairs are less than 0.1% changed on the day with tight ranges all around for the most part. The risk mood remains more modest as well with bond yields flat and US futures a tad higher, up by 0.1% as we look towards European trading.





In the currencies space, AUD/USD has a chunk of expiries at 0.6795 that could potentially limit spot price action on the day.





Besides that, look towards euro area PMI data later to potentially give markets a nudge or two. Otherwise, the focus will remain on trade headlines to dictate the ebb and flow.



