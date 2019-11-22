European pre-market: Currencies little changed as markets keep steady

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Narrow ranges observed among major currency pairs to start the day

WCRS 22-11
ForexLive
The push and pull in the trade rhetoric is taking a bit of a breather at the moment as markets keep steady and calm ahead of the weekend.

Dollar pairs are less than 0.1% changed on the day with tight ranges all around for the most part. The risk mood remains more modest as well with bond yields flat and US futures a tad higher, up by 0.1% as we look towards European trading.

In the currencies space, AUD/USD has a chunk of expiries at 0.6795 that could potentially limit spot price action on the day.

Besides that, look towards euro area PMI data later to potentially give markets a nudge or two. Otherwise, the focus will remain on trade headlines to dictate the ebb and flow.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose