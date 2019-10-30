European pre-market: Currencies settle into pre-FOMC lull

Not much change across major currencies to start the day

It is a fairly uninspiring start to the day as markets settle into a bit of a lull in anticipation of the FOMC meeting decision later today.





A rate cut is all but a given right now, though market participants will be keenly eyeing the Fed communication for any ramifications going forward.





As such, major currencies are little changed across the board with narrow ranges still prevailing. Of note, there is another large chunk of expiries at 109.00 for USD/JPY that is likely to keep price action within its current range.





The aussie did move a little higher earlier after the release of Q3 CPI data but has since settled into a bit of a flatter range.





Looking ahead, the usual lull period looks set to extend though we could see some mild choppiness during the European morning session. That said, I wouldn't equate that to much until we get more clarity from the Fed later today.



