European pre-market: Currencies steady to start the new week

Not a whole lot is happening in the major currencies space

Markets are holding relatively steady as we brace ourselves for yet another week of Brexit and trade drama, alongside key central bank decisions and month-end flows.





Most currencies are <0.1% changed against the dollar as narrow ranges continue to prevail for the most part. There is some slight weakness in the loonie but nothing too major for the time being as we begin the session.





Equities and bond yields are a faring a tad brighter today but nothing suggestive of a risk-on tilt just yet as we look towards the European morning.





Looking ahead, expect headlines to continue to dominate proceedings amid month-end action while the focus slowly turns towards the FOMC meeting on Wednesday.



