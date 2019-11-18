European pre-market: Dollar mixed to start the week

The pound is taking the early lead

Cable is nudging higher just above the 1.2900 handle as the pound continues to ride on election sentiment with Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage giving Boris Johnson a further boost at the end of last week:









Meanwhile, the dollar is trading a little more mixed on the session with little change (less than 0.1%) against the rest of the major currencies bloc to start the new week.





Markets are staying calm for the most part with equity futures and bond yields hinting at little change, leaving traders and investors with little to go on for now.





There isn't much on the economic calendar to shift the dial today either, so we could be in for a more quiet and reserved session barring any major surprises. As such, just be wary of potential trade headlines that could influence the risk mood in the coming sessions.



