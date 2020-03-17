European pre-market: Dollar steadies in calmer start to the trading day

The yen is the laggard so far today

The market is seeing a calmer start to the day after the hectic session yesterday, where US stocks suffered their biggest loss since 1987. US futures are higher, hitting limit up earlier today while 10-year Treasury yields are also 5 bps higher at 0.77%.





The slight retracement is helping to keep the yen offered on the day, with USD/JPY at 106.50 currently. The loonie is the best performer thus far amid a rebound in oil prices by nearly 4% - but oil is still under $30 and USD/CAD is just around 1.4000.





The aussie continues to stay pressured as we see AUD/NZD continues its search for parity but also as the currency still can't get off the floor, hitting its lowest levels since 2009 against the dollar earlier at 0.6071.





Volatility is still heightened in the market so expect the ranges across all asset classes to expand in the sessions ahead. There are plenty of moving parts in the market right now so let's see if we can figure any of them out in the trading days ahead:





US futures higher after stocks sank by the most since 1987, retracement due?

Can central bank actions help to curb dollar funding pressures? If so, can it last?

More government fiscal stimulus on the way, how much can it help?

Many countries are in lockdown, how long will it take before things get better?

To what extent businesses will be in trouble? And how many jobs will be lost?

Central banks running out of ammunition, what happens if things get worse?





Just a couple of things to try and wrap your head around as we deal with the virus saga.



