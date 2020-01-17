European pre-market: Major currencies little changed in narrow trading

Currencies still fast asleep to start the European morning

There is little change among major currencies to start the day as market participants continue to stay more settled in the aftermath of the US-China trade deal signing. I reckon the pause is a bit to do with investors trying to look for a new theme to latch on to as well.





The dollar is mixed across the board but there is little to really try and wrap your head around as the ranges are less than 0.1%.





The undecided mood is largely reflected in EUR/USD and AUD/USD both continuing to pivot around the 200-day moving average while USD/JPY is still lightly dipping its feet above the 110.00 handle over the past two days.





Looking ahead, there isn't much on the data docket to influence markets as a whole but keep an eye out on the pound as we'll have UK retail sales data still to come.



