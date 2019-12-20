European pre-market: Major currencies mixed amid steady markets

A mixed bag to start the European morning

The kiwi mildly lower to start the day but in general, major currencies are still trading in relatively narrow ranges as we get things going in the European morning session.





Markets are overall keeping more steady as traders and investors are already settling into the holiday period next week so there is generally little to go on right now unless we get any major surprises before the end of the week.





The aussie is staying somewhat more firm as AUD/USD continues to run up against key resistance levels for the time being while the pound is keeping a little more calm after a further setback in overnight trading - where cable fell towards the 1.30 handle.





Other than that, there is very little direction for traders to work with at the moment as we begin the countdown to the new year. Looking ahead, the vote on Boris Johnson's Brexit bill (second reading) is the key focus as economic data should not offer much today.



