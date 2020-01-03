European pre-market: Markets hit the risk-off button on escalating US-Iran tensions

Yen leads gains in the major currencies space

The US airstrike in Baghdad killed a top Iranian military commander and that has sparked a major escalation in US-Iran tensions to start the new year. As a result, markets leaned towards being more risk averse with flows going into haven assets.





The yen and gold are among the major beneficiaries, alongside bonds while risk currencies and equities are bearing the brunt of the more negative risk sentiment to start the day.





Oil is also a solid mover, gaining by about 3% as Middle East tensions continue to stir the pot and I reckon the event here will be a key litmus test for the stability of oil prices in Q1.





Looking ahead, I would expect markets to keep with the more risk averse tone as tensions are running high now and there's a lot of steam surrounding the issue. But I would not expect this to lead to an all out war between US and Iran whatsoever.





Tensions are no doubt high but the battle will be fought via an assortment of tools from a military, economic and civilian point of action - not just purely involving weaponry.





As such, this is something that markets will have to learn to be accustomed to over time rather than expect a major military retaliation in response. We're living in different times compared to a few decades ago and so geopolitical reactions are also very much different.



