European pre-market: Markets quiet to start the day

Major currencies see little change as we begin the European morning

The kiwi is having a slight edge but overall movement among major currencies is rather lackadaisical to start the day. Narrow ranges are still prevailing as markets remain more quiet and tepid since the beginning of the week.





It's all about the waiting game now as we look towards key central bank meetings, the UK election and US-China trade developments over the next few days.





Equities and bonds are also keeping more flat and that is leaving little to be desired when looking at the screens today. It's pretty much as quiet as you can get as we continue to count down towards the key risk events later in the week.





As things stand, market participants have little conviction to go searching for a meaningful move so I would expect trading sentiment to be more choppy and paralysed going into US trading later today.





Here are the trading ranges for dollar pairs thus far:





- EUR/USD: 8 pips

- USD/JPY: 11 pips

- GBP/USD: 21 pips

- USD/CHF: 10 pips

- USD/CAD: 17 pips

- AUD/USD: 18 pips

- NZD/USD: 27 pips



