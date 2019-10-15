European pre-market: Pound a little higher on Brexit deal hopes

Hope springs eternal for the pound

Cable is back above the 1.26 handle as the pound is recovering some ground after losses for the most part of yesterday.





Brexit hopes were dashed over the weekend but some slight change in the tune is still helping to keep buyers in the game for the time being.





We're headed towards crunch time now with the European Council summit on 17-18 October set to be a crucial one to watch in terms of headlines before we get the special Saturday showdown in the UK parliament on 19 October.





The rest of the major currencies remain more subdued, trading in narrow ranges (EUR/USD only in a 11 pips range) for the most part and showing less than 0.1% changes against the dollar to start the day.





Markets in general are still looking rather indecisive about the whole US-China trade truce and that isn't helping to give traders and investors any firm conviction on risk trades to kick start the new week.





Looking ahead, we'll have a couple of data points to move things along but it's still all about the ebb and flow with trade/Brexit headlines set to remain key drivers once again.



