European pre-market: Pound stays perky to start the week

The pound leads gains in the major currencies space

The pound is still reeling from post-election sentiment as it climbs higher to start the day/week. Cable neared 1.34 before backing off slightly but as things stand, the pound remains a buy-on-dip on any decent retracements in my view.





The immediate focus remains on Johnson getting his Brexit deal through the necessary legislative hurdles before 31 January 2020. So, if that goes smoothly, the pound should stay underpinned for the time being.





Thereafter, it's all about negotiating a future trade relationship with the European Union and that's where the real challenge for Brexit begins next year.





Other major currencies are a little more subdued to start the day though the euro is mildly higher, riding on the back of the pound. But EUR/USD sits within 18 pips still, so range-wise price action is still limited.





Other major currencies are seeing less than 0.1% changes against the dollar so that's indicative of a slower start to proceedings. The risk mood is mildly more positive though with US futures up 0.3% and bond yields a tad higher so far today.





That said, the lack of enthusiasm from the US-China trade deal is evident so any major risk rally is currently settling on a shaky foundation as we look towards the end of the year.



