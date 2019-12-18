European pre-market: Pound stays pressured as election euphoria vanishes
The pound continues to be pressured lower today
Cable is pivoting around the 1.31 handle at the moment as the pound sees its election euphoria vanish in what has been a short-lived rally on Friday last week.
Brexit jitters return to the fore and with Boris Johnson set to include a clause to his Brexit bill to "legally prohibit" any extension to the transition period next year, it brings us one step closer to a no-deal Brexit outcome by the end of 2020.
The dollar is keeping more steady as markets stay a bit more cautious to start the day. Meanwhile, the euro easing against the greenback as buyers fail to achieve a break above the 200-day moving average in overnight trading.
Just be wary that there are quite a number of large option expiries rolling off in the pair today, notably at 1.1140-50 and 1.1200 - as Eamonn highlighted here.
The rest of the major currencies bloc is still trading in a rather narrow range with the more balanced risk mood offering little for traders and investors to work with.
Looking ahead, we'll have a couple of economic data points to move things along but it's still all about the individual themes playing out for the likes of the pound, aussie and euro.