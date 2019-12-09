European pre-market: Pound stays upbeat as traders eye UK election this week

The pound leads gains in early trades in the currencies space

Cable is trading at seven-month highs to start the European morning as the pound continues to stay more upbeat ahead of the election on 12 December.





The sentiment in the currency is basically a continuation from the break higher last week as traders still keep hope of a Conservative majority come Thursday.





The rest of the major currencies bloc remains quiet with little change observed to start the day. Narrow ranges continue to prevail for the most part with the risk mood staying largely tepid for the time being.





The hot US jobs report on Friday may have given risk assets a bit of a lift but in the long-run, it hardly means much except perhaps it may give Trump more of a reason to hold out longer in the trade stalemate with China.





Looking ahead, there is little to shift the dial in terms of economic releases so look towards trade or UK election headlines to drive the ebb and flow in markets today.



