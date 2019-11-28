European pre-market: Risk stays more cautious as Trump signs HK bill

The overall changes may not look like much but markets are settling down a bit after some decent moves seen earlier today from the headlines above (⬆️).





As Trump signed off on the HK bill, the aussie was weighed lower while the yen gained initially but the moves have retraced a little since then. China has responded with some fighting words though the early signs are that it may not yet derail "Phase One" talks.





Meanwhile, the pound nudged higher after the YouGov MRP poll showed a significant majority for Boris Johnson's Conservatives. However, with other opinion polls starting to show a closer race building up, it is still leaving some room for caution for the time being.





Looking ahead, there is little on the economic calendar to shake things up today with the US observing the Thanksgiving holiday as well. So, expect thinner liquidity conditions to prevail with sideways trading likely on the cards - barring any major headlines.



