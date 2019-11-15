European pre-market: Risk currencies slightly boosted by trade deal hopes

Currencies are in a mini-risk on mood to start the day

The changes among major currencies pretty much tells the story we're seeing in markets right now. There is a slight hint of risk-on sentiment but nothing major as risk trades get a bit of a boost after Kudlow hinted that a US-China trade deal is "close"





As such, risk currencies are leading the charge but nothing too major. For some context, AUD/USD and NZD/USD are both only trading in a 16 pips range respectively.





Meanwhile, the likes of the franc and yen are slightly on the back foot but nothing too overwhelming as well. As highlighted here , USD/JPY sellers continue to stay in near-term control despite the nudge higher in the pair so far today.





Looking ahead, the risk mood will continue to be one to watch and without any follow-up news, it's pretty much a coin flip in determining if this can keep up or we'll see a case of easy come, easy go ahead of the weekend.





Do be reminded that we will also get some key US data to follow in North American trading so look out for that as well.



