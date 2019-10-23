European pre-market: Risk mood a little softer

The pound is also a little weaker as the Brexit drama continues

The yen and dollar are leading gains as we move towards European trading, with risk currencies a little softer on the day.





Overnight, we saw equities pull back a little and US futures are also a little softer alongside bond yields as we look to begin the session.





As such, that is weighing on the risk mood a little and that reflects the move seen in major currencies at the moment.





That said, the major risk event for risk this week will be US vice president Mike Pence's speech on China tomorrow so just be wary of that in the sessions to come.





The pound is also holding a tad weaker as the Brexit drama drags on with the ball now over to the EU's court to decide on an extension request.





Looking ahead, we may be in for a quieter session as Brexit headlines are likely to meet a bit of a pause for now and markets will be more on edge ahead of key risk and central bank events over the next week or so.



