European pre-market: Risk tepid after two-day tumble

The aussie slips to its weakest level since 2009 against the dollar

The dollar is keeping a little firmer with narrow ranges prevailing for most major currencies to start the day, namely the euro, pound, franc, loonie and kiwi.





The aussie is a decent mover after a brief drop to fresh decade lows against the dollar with AUD/USD easing from 0.6595 to 0.6570 before recovering slightly to 0.6583 currently.





Meanwhile, the yen is sitting a little lower as US futures are hinting at a bit of a breather - for now at least - ahead of European morning trade. Treasury yields are less convinced about any major risk reprieve, with yields near flat levels to start the session.





USD/JPY is a little higher at 110.43 but there is little suggestion to go running higher as price sits under minor resistance at 110.50 and the 200-hour moving average at 110.68.





Looking ahead, it is still all about risk and coronavirus fears in the market this week. The question today is will the meltdown continue or will investors see room for a pause/pullback temporarily after the sharp moves over the past two days.



