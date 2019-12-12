European pre-market: Sterling hangs on to gains to start election day

It is election day in the UK but don't forget about the SNB and ECB too

Cable continues to sit at its highest level since March as the polling stations are about to open in the UK. Overall market movement so far today is minimal - as seen by the ranges - but the big moves came overnight after the FOMC meeting.





Fed chair Powell stressed on the need for a sustained rise in inflation before looking to hike and that precipitated dollar weakness across the board. There hasn't been much follow through today but the dollar isn't retracing those losses either to start the day.





Meanwhile, risk remains tepid with little change seen in US futures and bond yields. All eyes are still on Trump as market participants continue to wait on his decision about the 15 December tariffs ahead of the weekend.





Looking ahead, we have the SNB and ECB meetings to look forward to but unless either central bank has a surprise up their sleeve, the meeting decisions and communication should be relative non-events in trading today.



