European pre-market: Sterling soars as Conservatives win big in the election

The pound jumped on the exit poll and has been maintaining gains since

The pound is the biggest mover but all that came in one quick move to the topside after the exit poll was released, hinting at a huge Conservative majority.





The election results pretty much reaffirmed that and if anything, only proved to pile on more misery for Labour as cable stayed bid around 1.3450-90 for the most after an attempt to move above the 1.3500 handle.





Meanwhile, risk assets continued to stay underpinned as US and China closes in on a trade deal with Trump reportedly signing off on delaying the 15 December tariffs while offering up concessions to try and get China to pledge firmer commitments in the deal.





As a result, it is pretty much risk-on in the rest of the major currencies bloc with the kiwi posting decent gains as the yen lags behind on the day.





The risk mood is buoyant as such with US futures up by 0.4% and Treasury yields climbing back above 1.90% as we get the session going.





Looking ahead, with the UK election risk out of the way, it's now over to whether or not the risk mood can survive any potential scares going into the weekend. If so, we should see a slightly more upbeat and calmer session in the European morning today.



