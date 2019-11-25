European pre-market: Trade optimism fuels risk-on moves

The Japanese yen lags to start the week

Some positive commentary on US-China trade talks are helping to boost the risk mood as we get the week going. The likes of the aussie and kiwi are posting modest gains with equities and bond yields also sitting higher as we begin the European morning.





The dollar is trading rather flat on the day with minor changes against the rest of the major currencies bloc. The pound is mildly higher but nothing out of the ordinary thus far.





Looking ahead, it's still all about the risk mood and trade headlines so be wary of that as we navigate through the trading week in general.



