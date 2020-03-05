European pre-market: Yen a little higher to start the day

Not a whole lot of movement among major currencies so far

Most major currencies are still keeping within a narrow range of one another to start the day - with dollar pairs generally seeing <30 pips range - with EUR/USD only having a 13 pips range so far as we look towards European trading.





The only notable mover is the yen with USD/JPY near 107.30, off highs of 107.74 earlier in the day as we see US futures track lower while Treasury yields are also looking a bit heavy.





10-year yields are down by 4 bps to 1.01% currently, and that is still putting some pressure on yen crosses as well despite the more positive mood in Wall Street overnight.





There is plenty for the market to digest at the moment, with more central bank action being one of them (after the BOC followed the Fed yesterday), alongside coronavirus developments and whether or not monetary policy will be the effective "cure".





On the last part, that seems unlikely to be the case but that depends on how widespread the virus will be in the coming days/weeks and how governments will continue to respond to it. Italy is the latest to be going into lockdown mode, so let's see who will be next.





For today, there is pretty much nothing on the economic calendar to shift the dial in the market so we'll have to see how traders and investors manage the Fed response and feel out what is still to come amid ongoing virus developments across the world.



