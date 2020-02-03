European pre-market: Yen a little weaker to start the week

The aussie and kiwi are mildly higher

The movement in markets so far are mostly a bit of a retracement to Friday price action as we're seeing US futures tick higher alongside Treasury yields, keeping the Japanese yen a tad weaker as we begin European morning trade.





Meanwhile, the aussie and kiwi are modestly higher but little to really shout about with AUD/USD keeping near the 0.6700 level for now.





The pound is the weakest performer as cable fails to hold gains above 1.3200. The UK is now officially leaving the EU but with trade talks still uncertain, it could prove to be a rocky period for the pound judging by UK PM Johnson's remarks earlier here





Looking ahead, we could see a much calmer session to follow but just be mindful of any changes in the risk mood as that will continue to remain the key focus in trading amid coronavirus fears to start the new week and the new month.



