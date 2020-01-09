European pre-market: Yen lags as risk trades fare better

Markets continue to fade the geopolitical tensions from the Middle East

Major currencies are still holding relatively narrow ranges for the most part but it is clear what theme is playing out as the laggards are the yen, franc and dollar - albeit slightly.





Risk trades are faring better with bonds keeping steady and equity futures pointing towards a slightly more positive mood in the European morning.





Looking ahead, it is all about seeing how greedy markets will be in retracing the fears from US-Iran tensions but with one eye on US non-farm payrolls tomorrow, perhaps there is room for traders and investors to keep the calm still over the coming sessions.



