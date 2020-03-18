European pre-market: Yen leads as dollar gains retreat

Dollar a little softer as funding pressure eases to start the day

The dollar is keeping slightly weaker, retracing overnight gains amid some easing in funding pressures to start the European morning. But it is still early in the day and considering the circumstances, it may not take long before we see a return of funding pressures.





Meanwhile, the risk mood has been tempered with in the past few hours as US futures hit limit-down and causing Asian equities to sell off towards the closing stages.





That is putting some pressure on the likes of gold and silver once again amid liquidation trades, as interestingly we also see copper plunge drastically to start the morning.





As the risk mood is more sour, the yen is leading gains with USD/JPY testing waters back under 107.00 to start the day. Meanwhile, the euro and pound are keeping mild gains against the dollar but not really achieving a whole lot from a technical perspective.





Risk and commodity currencies continue to stay pressured, with the aussie, kiwi and loonie having seen earlier gains against the greenback erased. AUD/USD is still flirting with a firm break under 0.6000 and that will be a slippery slope to revisit in due time.





Looking ahead, the market will have to balance out the prospect of another selloff and possibly more funding pressures that may creep up from time to time, as well as massive fiscal stimulus packages that will come across the globe.





Is what we are seeing enough to stem the tide? Over the course of a few weeks, that is unlikely to be the case but it may at least help to cushion the blow during the period.



