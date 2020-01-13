European pre-market: Yen, pound a little weaker

The dollar is mixed to start the trading week

The yen is keeping a little weaker on the day as the risk mood keeps a tad more upbeat ahead of the US-China trade deal signing in Washington later this week. That said, USD/JPY is still trading under key resistance around 109.70 for the time being.





As risk is a little more perky, the aussie and kiwi are also benefiting with the former keeping above 0.6900 against the dollar on the day.





Meanwhile, the pound is the laggard amid more focus on the BOE as several policymakers have come out recently to say that they were leaning more towards a rate cut - should the UK economic situation worsen from hereon.





That will essentially put UK economic data in keen focus this week, although most of the data are still a little lagging since they are alluding to November figures i.e. pre-election.





Looking ahead today, there isn't much on the economic calendar to impact markets too heavily so expect traders and investors to stick with the current ebb and flow. But as we look towards US trading, be wary of profit-taking activity once again like we saw last Friday.



