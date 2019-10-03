European service PMI's confirm poor manufacturing contagion

Manufacturing woes feed into services

This is what the latest slew of service PMI's tell us - The drag on manufacturing has now moved over into the service sector:


So, all eyes onto the ECB for more action and the anticipation for fiscal policy increases. Sensing a new dawn of fiscal policy to take up the mantle of where monetary policy has failed. 

