European session trade ideas - October 03

Trade ideas

Greetings one and all! So, what's on your playbook today? The GBP is being underpinned on a slither of hope that a deal may be done as well as the EU's willingness to grant an extension even if PM Johnson does not request one. Gold has been bid and the US data out later may be a further boost to Gold bulls. Gold has a lt of appeal right now with nearly a perfect storm of factors giving it a boost - weak USD, risk from Brexit, EU-US and US-China trade deals. Ok, what is your play for today?





I have been liking the gold stuff since Tuesday's weak ISM data (and oil has been pressured since Tuesday) - so there is one song that fits the current sentiment perfectly - black and yellow by Wiz khalifa. 'yeah, you know how it is...'







