European session trading ideas: October 12

What's on your plate for today?





Well, Tyson Fury's win over wilder on the weekend was incredible. Obviously one of the greatest boxers of all time with a natural flair , but one of his great attributes that I admire is his ability to get back off the canvas and keep fighting.





In trading we have a constant ebb and flow of hits and punches. Moving forward when we sense blood and spinning when market fundamentals change. So, once more into the ring we go. What are you looking at? I find the JPY crosses strength telling and like NZDJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY and USDJPY higher on dips and breakouts.





For the song today I thought we would have a bit of calm and class. My best friend's father used to listen to Nat King Cole in the car when he gave us a lift when we were young. It always injected some calm into our days. It also gave my friend's father a particularly paternal aura. A combination of soft tones and hamlet cigar smoke woud encircle him . Sit back and enjoy a moment of calm with a coffee.





Then get back here and type out your trade ideas ;-)







