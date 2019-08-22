European shares are ending the day mostly in the red

Earlier gains are erased

The major European indices are ending the session mostly lower. Spain's Ibex eked out a small gain:

The provisional closes are showing:
  • German DAX, -0.6%
  • France's CAC, -1.0%
  • UK's FTSE, -1.2%
  • Spains Ibex, +0.1%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.14%
In the European debt market, yields are mostly higher.  

