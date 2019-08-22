European shares are ending the day mostly in the red

Earlier gains are erased

The major European indices are ending the session mostly lower. Spain's Ibex eked out a small gain:





The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, -0.6%



France's CAC, -1.0%



UK's FTSE, -1.2%



Spains Ibex, +0.1%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.14%

In the European debt market, yields are mostly higher.









