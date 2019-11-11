European shares are little changed in trading today

Small changes for the major indices in Europe

The major European indices are ending the day little changed. The Euro Stoxx 600 index is flat. Last week the index close at the highest level since 2015, but did move lower in trading on Friday.





The provisional closes for other indices around Europe are showing:

German DAX, -0.1%



France's CAC, +0.1%



UK's FTSE, -0.5%



Spain's Ibex, -0.2%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.2%

in the European debt market, yields in the benchmark 10 year yields have moved higher on the day.









