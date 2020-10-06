European shares climb for the 2nd consecutive day this week

German Dax up 0.7%

The European shares have corn for the 2nd consecutive day. The provisional closes are showing:
  • German DAX, +0.7%
  • France's CAC, +0.5%
  • UK's FTSE 100, flat
  • Spain's Ibex, +1.3%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.8%
A look at other markets as the London/European traders look to exit is showing:
  • spot gold down $3.20 or -0.17% at $1910.33. That is down from the high price of $1921.70.
  • Spot silver is trading down $0.30 or -1.24% at $24.07.
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading higher by $1.44 or 3.7% at $40.67. The high price reached $40.83. The low price extended to $39.10.
In the US stock market, the major indices are mixed with the NASDAQ lagging:
  • S&P index is down -1.53 points or at -0.05% at 3407.03
  • NASDAQ index is down -45 points or -0.39% at 11287.75
  • Dow industrial average is up 73 points or 0.26% at 28221.92
In the US debt market, the yields are mixed:
  • 2 year 0.144%, unchanged
  • 5 year 0.329%, -0.6 basis points
  • 10 year 0.780%, minus this 0.1 basis points
  • 30 year 1.598%, +0.9 basis points.
In the forex market, the JPY and the CHF are the strongest, while the AUD remains the weakest of the majors. The USD as strengthened marginally in the New York session:

The USD is mixed
