European shares close with mostly modest gains

German Dax up 0.5%

The European shares are closing with mostly modest gains as Germany works toward the reopening of the economy.







The provisional closes are showing:







German DAX up 0.5% . The low reached -0.42%



France's CAC up 0.2%. The low reach -0.80%



UK's FTSE 100 up 0.8%. The low reached -0.35%



Spain's Ibex up 0.3%. The low reached -1.56%



Italy's FTSE MIB up 0.7%. The low reached +0.06%





In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are ending with declines across the board, with the Italian yields falling the most at -3.9 basis points.











In other markets as London/European traders look to exit shows:



spot gold up $10.28 or 0.60% at $1727.37

WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.22 or 1.11% at $20.10

In the US stock market, the major indices are mixed with the NASDAQ leading the way higher. The S&P is up modestly and the Dow industrial average is down as Boeing shares slump



S&P index up 9.24 points or 0.34% at 2792.75



NASDAQ index up 125.74 points or 1.5% at 8518.92



Dow -101 points or -0.43% at 23404 In the US debt market, yields are lower with a flatter yield curve. The 2 – 10 year spread has narrowed to 42.19 basis points from 43.47 at the close yesterday. 30 year yields are leading the way to the downside at -4.2 basis points



The EUR, GBP, CHF, CAD, and NZD are all trading near their low vs the greenback (the dollar at the highs).









In the forex market, the dollar has moved higher into the London close. The greenback is the strongest currency while the New Zealand dollar is the weakest.