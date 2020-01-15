European shares end mostly lower. FTSE 100 does rise though

Trade with Top Brokers
FX option expiries for Friday January 17 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Thursday January 16 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday January 15 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Tuesday January 14 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Monday January 13 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
Fed's Harker: I believe inflation nearing 2% target
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.8878 (vs. yesterday at 6.8807)
Bank of Korea leaves rates unchanged at 1.25%, as expected
Poll of economists - most of them say ECB should not move from negative rates (you know what to do)
(ICYMI) President Trump to nominate Shelton and Waller to Federal Reserve Board