European shares end mostly lower. FTSE 100 does rise though

UK FTSE 100, +0.23%



The European yields are lower In other markets as London/European traders look to exit for the day (and just ahead of the ceremonial signing of the US/China phase 1 trade deal):

  • Spot gold is up $4.25 or 0.28% at $1550.63
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.51 or -0.86% at $57.74
In the US stock market the major indices are higher and trading at record levels:
  • S&P index up 14.9 points or 0.46% at 3298.13 (high for the day). It is getting closer to the 3300 level
  • NASDAQ index is up 42.84 points or 0.46% at 9294.17. The high reached 9298.82 just short of the 9300 level
  • The Dow is up 168 points or 0.58% at 29108.24
In the US debt market, the yields are lower and the yield curve flatter again with the 2 – 10 year spread down to 22.44 basis points from 24.09 basis points at the close yesterday.

In the forex market the Swiss franc remains the strongest of the major currency pairs while the New Zealand dollar is the weakest.

The powers that be are gathering in the White House as the president and Chinese officials get ready to sign phase 1 deal of the US/China trade deal imminently.
