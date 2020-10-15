European shares end sharply lower on the day

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Concerns about Covid slowdown hurt European shares

The European major indices are ending the day sharply lower on concerns about a Covid slowdown.

The provisional closes are showing:
  • German DAX, -2.5%
  • France's CAC, -2.1%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -1.8%
  • Spain's Ibex, -1.4%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -2.7%

