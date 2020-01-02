European shares end the 1st day of the year with solid gains

Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
-
USD/JPY falls to fresh two-month low under 108.00 as risk aversion intensifies
-
AUD/USD retreats amid risk aversion, what levels to watch out for?
-
Day one of 2020 and record closes for the major indices, and at session highs too.
-
USDCAD trades midrange for the day as it consolidates off the lows
-
Crude oil futures settle at $61.18
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Friday January 3 at the 10am NY cut
-
January forex seasonal patterns leave some question marks
-
FX option expiries for today, Thursday 2 Jan at the 10am NY cut
-
Notable FX option expiries for Tuesday 31 December 2019 at the 10am NY cut - none
-
December forex seasonal scorecard: Almost perfect
Central Banks
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.9681(vs. yesterday at 6.9614)
-
Friday is FOMC minutes day … when too much liquidity is barely enough!
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.9614
-
The PBOC announced an RRR cut - Global Times says "plenty of room" for more
-
People's Bank of China to cut RRR by 50 basis points from January 6