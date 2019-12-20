European shares end the day with gains

Trade with Top Brokers
FX option expiries for Friday December 20 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Thursday December 19 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday December 18 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Tuesday December 17 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Monday December 16 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
Atlanta Fed GDPNow forecast for 4Q growth 2.1% vs 2.3% prior
NY Fed Nowcast estimate for 4Q growth rises to 1.3% from 0.7% last week
BOE's Haskel: It is fine to cut rates as BOE can raise them back by more later
BOE's Haskel: Current data justifies looser monetary policy
BOE's Carney: Bailey brings unparalleled experience to the central bank