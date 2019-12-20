European shares end the day with gains

German DAX up 0.8% UK FTSE up 0.1%

The major European indices are ending the day with mostly decent gains. The exception is the FTSE 100 which rose by about 0.1%.







Provisional closes are showing:



German DAX, +0.8%



France's CAC, +0.8%



UK FTSE 100, +0.1%



Spain's Ibex, +0.6%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.2%



German DAX, +0.27%



France's CAC, +1.7%



UK's FTSE 100, +3.0%



Spain's Ibex, +1%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +2.8%

For the week the major indices are also closing higher: