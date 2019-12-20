European shares end the day with gains

German DAX up 0.8% UK FTSE up 0.1%

The major European indices are ending the day with mostly decent gains. The exception is the FTSE 100 which rose by about 0.1%.

Provisional closes are showing:
  • German DAX, +0.8%
  • France's CAC, +0.8%
  • UK FTSE 100, +0.1%
  • Spain's Ibex, +0.6%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.2%
For the week the major indices are also closing higher:
  • German DAX, +0.27%
  • France's CAC, +1.7%
  • UK's FTSE 100, +3.0%
  • Spain's Ibex, +1%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +2.8%
