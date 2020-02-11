European shares end the day with gains across the board

German Dax up 1.16%. UK FTSE 100 up 0.87%

The major indices in Europe are closing the day with gains across the board
  • German DAX, +1.16%
  • France's CAC, +0.71%
  • UK's FTSE 100, +0.87%
  • Spain's Ibex, +0.68%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.88%
