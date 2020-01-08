European shares end the session with gains

While Pres. Trump was finishing up his address, the European stock indices are closing for the day.  

The closes are showing:
  • German DAX, +0.71%
  • France's CAC, +0.31%
  • UK's FTSE 100, +0.01%
  • Spain's Ibex, +0.12%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.46%
The major indices also closed nearer their highs for the day.

Meanwhile over in the US, the rally continues with the S&P, NASDAQ and Dow all trading at session highs and up about 0.75% on the day.  The S&P and NASDAQ are both trading at record highs.

