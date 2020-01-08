European shares end the session with gains

German DAX, +0.7%. UK FTSE 100 unchanged

While Pres. Trump was finishing up his address, the European stock indices are closing for the day.







The closes are showing:



German DAX, +0.71%



France's CAC, +0.31%



UK's FTSE 100, +0.01%



Spain's Ibex, +0.12%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.46%

The major indices also closed nearer their highs for the day.





Meanwhile over in the US, the rally continues with the S&P, NASDAQ and Dow all trading at session highs and up about 0.75% on the day. The S&P and NASDAQ are both trading at record highs.







