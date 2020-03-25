European shares end the session with gains in another volatile session

German DAX, +1.3%



France's CAC, +3.7%



UK's FTSE 100, +3.5%



Spain's Ibex, +3.6%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +2.6%



The gains are impressive and so was the low to high volatility. The German DAX had a low to high percentage change range of nearly 7%. Other indices had ranges all above 5% for the day. Below is a look at the low% and high % for the major European indices:





German DAX at the low was down -2.47%, and that the high was up 4.51%



France's CAC at the low was down -0.5%, and that the high was up 4.96%



UK's FTSE 100 at the low was down -0.84%, and at the high was up 5.42%



Spain's Ibex at the low was down -1.36%, and that the high was up 5.07%



Italy's FTSE MIB at the low was down -2.16%, and that the high was up 5.2% In the benchmark 10 year note sector, yields in Europe are ending mixed. Germany and France yields are higher while UK, Spain, Italy, and Portugal are lower







In the US debt market, yields are mostly lower (although there is a kink in the 5 year). The 2-10 year spread is steady today at around 47 basis points:

A snapshot of other markets as London/European traders look to exit, is showing: