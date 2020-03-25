European shares end the session with gains in another volatile session

Big ranges for the major indices

the major European indices are close for the day with the provisional closes showing gains.

  • German DAX, +1.3%
  • France's CAC, +3.7%
  • UK's FTSE 100, +3.5%
  • Spain's Ibex, +3.6%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +2.6%
The gains are impressive and so was the low to high volatility. The German DAX had a low to high percentage change range of nearly 7%. Other indices had ranges all above 5% for the day.  Below is a look at the low% and high % for the major European indices:

  • German DAX at the low was down -2.47%, and that the high was up 4.51%
  • France's CAC at the low was down -0.5%, and that the high was up 4.96%
  • UK's FTSE 100 at the low was down -0.84%, and at the high was up 5.42%
  • Spain's Ibex at the low was down -1.36%, and that the high was up 5.07%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB at the low was down -2.16%, and that the high was up 5.2%
In the benchmark 10 year note sector, yields in Europe are ending mixed. Germany and France yields are higher while UK, Spain, Italy, and Portugal are lower

European yields are mixed In the US debt market, yields are mostly lower (although there is a kink in the 5 year).  The 2-10 year spread is steady today at around 47 basis points:

US yields are mostly lower
A snapshot of other markets as London/European traders look to exit, is showing:

  • Spot gold, $-15.60 or -0.95% at 1616.90
  • WTI crude oil futures is trading up $0.30 or 1.17% at $24.30
A snapshot of the US Stock Market is showing:
  • S&P index up 72.76 points or 2.96% at 2518.99
  • NASDAQ index up 103 points or 1.37% at 7519.45
    Dow industrial average up 950 points or 4.57% at 21648.
