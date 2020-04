German DAX, +1.25%



France's CAC, +0.3%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.87%



Spain's Ibex, +0.54%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.36%



In the European are ending mixed. The German and French benchmark 10 year yields moved mostly lower. Italian yields moved sharply higher.











In other markets as London/European traders look to exit:



S&P index is up 2.13%



NASDAQ index is up 2.96%



Dow industrial average is up 1.79%



In the US debt market, yields are lower:



2 year 0.221%, -2.4 basis points

5 year 0.406%, -4.3 basis points



10 year 0.734%, -3.6 basis points



30 year 1.383%, -2.3 basis points





Spot gold is taking us clues from the lower dollar and is trading up $18.40 or 1.07% at $1733.75





WTI crude oil futures continued the move to the downside. The price is down $-1.22 or -5.5% at $21.19.







In the forex market a snapshot of the major currencies are showing the GBP is the strongest. The NZD has taking over as the weakest of the majors although the USD and CAD are close behind.