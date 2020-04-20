European shares end the session with mixed results

German DAX rises by 0.28%. UK's FTSE, up 0.19%, Spain's Ibex -0.88%

The major European indices are ending the session with mixed results and well off low levels.







The provisional closes are currently showing:



Germany's DAX, +0.28%. The low price extended to -1.71%



France's CAC, +0.46%. The low price extended to -1.62%



UK's FTSE 100, +0.19%.. The low price extended to -1.37%



Spain's Ibex, -0.88%.. The low price extended to -2.34%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.3%.. The low price extended to -1.58%

The run to the upside has been helped by a recovery in the US stock markets as well. After opening lower, the NASDAQ index has moved back to the upside on the day. The S&P index and Dow industrial average still lag and are still lower on the day, but well off there lows.





