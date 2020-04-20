European shares end the session with mixed results

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

German DAX rises by 0.28%. UK's FTSE, up 0.19%, Spain's Ibex -0.88%

The major European indices are ending the session with mixed results and well off low levels.

The provisional closes are currently showing:
  • Germany's DAX, +0.28%. The low price extended to -1.71%
  • France's CAC, +0.46%. The low price extended to -1.62%
  • UK's FTSE 100, +0.19%.. The low price extended to -1.37%
  • Spain's Ibex, -0.88%.. The low price extended to -2.34%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.3%.. The low price extended to -1.58%
The run to the upside has been helped by a recovery in the US stock markets as well. After opening lower, the NASDAQ index has moved back to the upside on the day. The S&P index and Dow industrial average still lag and are still lower on the day, but well off there lows.

  • S&P index -10.7 points or -0.37% at 2863.82
  • NASDAQ index +21.16 points or 0.25% at 8671.74
  • Dow -176 points or -0.73% at 24065.60

