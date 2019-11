Euro Stoxx 600 it's 4 year high. 5th straight day of gains

The European major stock indices are closed and extending higher on global growth hopes.



The Euro Stoxx 600 index is trading at 4-year highs and is up for the 5th straight day of gains.





The provisional closes for other indices are showing:

German DAX, +0.8%. The close is the highest level since February 2018

France's CAC, +0.3%

UKs FTSE is ending the session flat

Spain's Ibex, +0.4%

Yields are also higher as traders in global debt markets are also hoping global economies will get a boost on more cooperative US China relations.