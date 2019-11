Spain's Ibex down marginally. German Dax up 0.2%

The major European shares are closing the day mostly higher with the Spanish Ibex the exception. The provisional closes are showing:



German DAX, +0.2%



France's CAC, +0.2%



UK's FTSE, unchanged



Spain's Ibex, -0.4%



Italy's FTSE MIB, unchanged

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are ending the session lower:











In other markets, a snapshot is showing:

spot gold is up $5.10 or 0.35% at $1488.62



WTI crude oil futures are down $0.44 or -0.75% at $56.79

in the US stock market the major indices are currently trading mixed:



S&P index is up 1.2 points or 0.04% at 3075.80



NASDAQ index is still down -22.6 points or -0.27% at 8412.10



Dow is up 12.50 points or or 0.05% of 27505 In the forex market, the major indices remain bunched together with the JPY and NZD the strongest and the CAD the weakest. The USD is a little higher overall with the largest gain vs the CAD and largest decline vs the JPY.